Chesapeake’s Carolina Cupcakery offering virtual bakings classes, facemasks, and DIY baking kits

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Carolina Cupcakery is finding big ways to help the community during the coronavirus shutdown.

As one of our Hampton Roads Show regulars, the cupcakery bakery is open for business and offering virtual baking classes every week, washable facemasks, and selling DIY takehome baking kits.

The bakery is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and offering take-out and delivery to select locations. Take-out and curbside pick-up is available with free delivery on orders over $25 within 5 miles of the bakery. Additional delivery options through Doordash, Grubhub, and Postmates.

Facebook live baking classes for Kids stream every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 3 p.m. The classes use basic ingredients and are traditional recipes. The stream allows kids the chance to ask questions as they create desserts.

Homemade, washable facemasks are available for sale to the public and private medical practices. A $10 donation is appreciated but not required.

Toilet paper quarantine cakes baked with vanilla cake with chocolate filling are available for $24.99 and serve six. Orders can be placed by calling (757) 351-1548 with a 24-hour notice required.

The bakery also put together two types of DIY baking kits available for delivery or pickup via Doordash, Grubhub or calling (757) 351-1548. Customers can choose from:

Cupcakes – which run from $16.99 for six cupcakes with six topping and two bags of frosting.

Shortbread cookies – which run $9.99 for six cookies with two toppings and one bag of frosting.

