Chesapeake’s Carolina Cupcakery offering virtual bakings classes, facemasks, and DIY baking kits

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Carolina Cupcakery is finding big ways to help the community during the coronavirus shutdown.

As one of our Hampton Roads Show regulars, the cupcakery bakery is open for business and offering virtual baking classes every week, washable facemasks, and selling DIY takehome baking kits.

The bakery is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and offering take-out and delivery to select locations. Take-out and curbside pick-up is available with free delivery on orders over $25 within 5 miles of the bakery. Additional delivery options through Doordash, Grubhub, and Postmates.

Facebook live baking classes for Kids stream every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 3 p.m. The classes use basic ingredients and are traditional recipes. The stream allows kids the chance to ask questions as they create desserts.

Homemade, washable facemasks are available for sale to the public and private medical practices. A $10 donation is appreciated but not required. 

Toilet paper quarantine cakes baked with vanilla cake with chocolate filling are available for $24.99 and serve six. Orders can be placed by calling (757) 351-1548 with a 24-hour notice required.

The bakery also put together two types of DIY baking kits available for delivery or pickup via Doordash, Grubhub or calling (757) 351-1548. Customers can choose from:

  • Cupcakes – which run from $16.99 for six cupcakes with six topping and two bags of frosting.
  • Shortbread cookies – which run $9.99 for six cookies with two toppings and one bag of frosting.

Online guide to Hampton Roads restaurants offering curbside pickup, delivery.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories