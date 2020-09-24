Chesapeake’s Camelot Elementary named a National Blue Ribbon School for closing achievement gaps

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Camelot Elementary School in Chesapeake has been named a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School for its progress in closing student achievement gaps.

Camelot was one of 367 schools selected nationwide, and just one of four in Virginia to receive the Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools distinction from the U.S. Department of Education.

It was also the only school in Hampton Roads to earn the honor for 2020. Several other local schools were named Blue Ribbon winners as “Exemplary High Performing Schools,” which grade overall performance on state and national tests.

Camelot and the other schools will be honored in a virtual awards celebration on November 12 and 13. For more information, click here.

