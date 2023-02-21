CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department released information Tuesday about a missing person.

48-year-old Alicia Brown has not been in contact with her family since February 14. She was last seen in the 1000 block of Land of Promise Road in Chesapeake.

Alicia Brown (Photo provided by Chesapeake Police)

Police released a photo of Alicia Brown. She has brown hair, is around 5’3’’ tall, and weighs around 130 lbs.

Ms. Brown has a lion tattoo on her arm and a mermaid tattoo on her leg.

Police confirmed to WAVY that while she is not considered endangered at this time, they are getting the word out to the public since her family has been unable to make contact with her.