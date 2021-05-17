Chesapeake woman’s disappearance is suspicious, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake detectives believe a woman’s disappearance is suspicious after her vehicle was located in an unusual location.

Police haven’t shared many details in the case, but said 61-year-old Laura Miles was reported missing Monday morning. Her vehicle was found at an apartment complex off of Bangor Drive in Chesapeake, a location she is not known to frequent.

Also police believe that she doesn’t have her diabetes medication with her.