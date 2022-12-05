CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident Sherita Williams won $100,000 in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing.

“[I’m] nervous. Anxious. Happy,” she said when she claimed her prize.

Sherita Williams purchased her ticket online at valottery.com. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the Powerball number was 7. She matched the first five winning numbers as well as the Powerball number.

Normally, the prize would be 50,000, but she purchased PowerPlay when she bought the ticket – which doubled her winnings to $100,000.

Chesapeake resident Sherita Williams collects her $100,000 prize (Photo courtesy Virginia Lottery).

“I was in awe!” She said.

All Virginia lottery profits return to the community and fund K-12 education in Virginia. The Virginia lottery makes up 10% of Virginia’s K-12 school budget.

Chesapeake, where Williams lives, received over $28 million for K-12 education from the Virginia Lottery last year alone.