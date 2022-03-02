Chesapeake woman sentenced to 8 years for 2021 Lynnhaven Parkway shooting in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake woman has been sentenced to 8 years behind bars in connection with a shooting in the area of Lynnhaven Parkway and Cherie Drive in Virginia Beach in 2021.

Shannon Lamay York pleaded guilty to malicious wounding and use of a firearm back in September in connection with a shooting just months before.

Dispatchers received a call reporting the shooting around 2:30 p.m. on May 4. When police arrived on the scene, the adult male victim was already in the care of medics.

He was then transported to a local hospital with what were believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

York was arrested without incident. Police determined that the victim and suspect knew each other.

On Wednesday, York was sentenced to combined 8 years.

For the malicious wounding, a circuit court judge sentenced York to 20 years with 15 years suspended leaving 5 years to serve. York was also handed probation with indefinite supervision. For the use of the firearm charge, York received a 3-year sentence.

