NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local government contractor has pleaded guilty to bribing a government official.

Court documents show that 47-year-old Jennifer Strickland paid a General Services Administration (GSA) contracting official more than $43,000 over an 18-month period and got awarded a $1.3 million federal construction contract.

Her company, SDC Contracting LLC, contracted with the federal government to provide construction and renovation services at federal buildings throughout the Eastern District of Virginia, including the Lewis F. Powell, Jr. United States Courthouse in downtown Richmond.

Strickland faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and is set to be sentenced on August 12.