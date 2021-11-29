Chesapeake woman still not seeing help from vaccine due to medication for transplant, asks others to get vaccinated

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — For most of us, getting the COVID-19 vaccine has brought a sense of safety and allowed us to return to something like normal life.

For millions of Americans though, uncertainty and fear continued even after they got their shots.

That includes Doris Pittman, who is a kidney transplant survivor battling a long list of other ailments.

“I was vaccinated in February and March,” Pittman said. “Come to find out, no antibodies.”

Doctors say people like Pittman are less likely to respond to the COVID-19 vaccine because their immune systems are medically suppressed in order to keep the body from rejecting the transplanted organ.

“My doctor said let’s try getting another one, getting your booster,” she said. “Nothing. No antibodies developed. […] It was disappointing. I was so excited to know something was going to work, especially after three tries, it was disappointing.”

Pittman’s doctor has since advised her to get a fourth COVID-19 shot, but that can’t happen until early next year, according to CDC guidance.

For now, Pittman says she will continue the prevention measures that have kept her safe thus far.

“Wash my hands, wear my mask, and be safe around people. You just don’t know who’s vaccinated.”

Until the vaccine works for Pittman, she has to depend on those around her to get the shot.

“Please, don’t take a chance. Get vaccinated and do yourself a favor to protect your body and protect your life,” she said. “It would help me, because then I can kind of be a little bit freer.”

You can read more about guidelines for getting a fourth shot on the CDC’s website.