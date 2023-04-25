SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake woman is one of two people who died following a crash involving tractor-trailers Saturday morning in Smyth County.

According to a spokesperson from Virginia State Police, the call for the crash came in around 6:22 a.m. on I-81 near the 39 mile marker.

VSP says a 2021 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the left side, went through the median, and struck a 2023 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer.

Police say the passenger of the Kenworth, 29-year-old Tiffanni Smith from Chesapeake, died at the scene, along with the driver of the Freightliner, 66-year-old Kendall Morgan.

The driver of the Kenworth, identified as 30-year-old Michael Henson of Chesapeake, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Henson has been charged with reckless driving.