Taneya J. Thomas was chosen for forwarding many youth programs

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake woman was named Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads’ Junior Civilian of the Quarter.

Taneya J. Thomas, an operations clerk at NSA Hampton Roads, was chosen for her leadership and knowledge in forwarding many youth programs.

“It is an incredible honor to be selected as Junior Civilian of the Quarter,” said Thomas.

Thomas is a Norfolk State graduate and has been a government civilian for eight years. Government service runs in the family as her father served in the Air Force for 10 years.