Chesapeake waste management employees assisting with snow removal; bulk waste pickup could be further delayed

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — For the last few weeks, 10 On Your Side has been reporting about delays in bulk waste pickup in Chesapeake. Officials say staffing shortages are to blame. With the incoming snow, pickup may be delayed even further.

Staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic are happening across many industries. In Chesapeake, they are hitting the waste management division, which is operating with roughly 50 percent of its typical staff.

It’s causing the department to be weeks behind in picking up bulk waste items and no longer accepting any new requests for bulk item pick up.

The incoming winter weather could also cause further delays in trash pick-up.

“With the winter weather coming in we’re actually pulling off some of our waste management folks to support that effort as well,” said Earl Sorey, the City’s Director of Public Works. “If we lose tomorrow as a collection day, that’s another day that we’re behind as well. Our folks are doing a fantastic job with the resources they have available, and as we pull people off to do other things and other critical functions, that’s taking time away from these other items.”

Sorey says there’s a small number of people that’s doing a large amount of work.

“We’ve always been pretty nimble in moving resources where we need them, it’s amplified right now though, because while waste management has a 50% vacancy rate, our streets and highways section has about a 38% vacancy rate so everybody is feeling the pain, it’s just amplified in waste management,” Sorey said.

He says they will have 41 snowplows ready to respond.

“We’re doing pre-treatment of all of our major bridges, some of our major roadways,” said Sorey. “We’ve already started our 12-hour shift rotation, so that will run from 7 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening, then another shift will come on. And we’ll continue that rhythm until the storm has come and gone and all the roadways are clear.”

Sorey asks for the public’s patience and to stay home as much as possible.

“We will have the roads safe as quickly as we can,” he said.

If you have bulk items, take them to the SPSA Greenbrier Transfer Station of SPSA Regional Landfill in Suffolk.

Sorey says if you have a CDL and are looking for a job, they are looking to hire. You can find more about jobs with the City of Chesapeake by clicking here.