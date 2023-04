Fire crews at Chesapeake Walmart investigating the smell of gas. (Credit: WAVY -Walter Hildebrand)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Fire crews responded to the Walmart in Chesapeake for a smell of gas in the building, officials say.

The building was evacuated while firefighters investigated.

This comes hours after the Walmart reopened after the mass shooting on November 22.

Fire crews at Chesapeake Walmart investigating the smell of gas. (Credit: WAVY -Walter Hildebrand)

The fire department is still on the scene trying to identify the source.