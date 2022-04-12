CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Vice Mayor wants to lower the real estate tax rate to help residents in Chesapeake.



Vice Mayor Dr. John de Triquet would like to change the proposed budget and lower the real estate tax rate. The lowered rate would be $0.92 per $100.

In March, 10 On Your Side reported that the Chesapeake City Manager proposed the real estate rate to stay the same. The current rate is $1.05-cents per $100. However, meal taxes, cigarette and tobacco taxes, as well as auto license fees would increase.



Chesapeake’s current proposed budget for next year does not include funding for curbside recycling. City council voted to cancel it and instead, use the money to give public safety workers a raise.



Council will have a final vote on the budget on May 10. There is also a public hearing Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.