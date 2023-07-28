PHOENIX (WAVY) — As part of the 124th National Convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 2894 of Chesapeake was recognized with the Fred C. Hall Award for community service.

The project involved a home purchased by a military couple in 2021 who reached out to 10 On Your Side. We first showed you the home of Chris and Victoria Bullard in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake 15 months ago.

Despite getting inspections when they bought it, the home had major problems with the floors, roof and foundation. They didn’t have the money for an attorney to chase those who were responsible.

“They came to you in desperation, we got involved and the word got out that this military couple needed help,” said Post 2894 Service Officer Jim Ireland.

About a year later and with several key partners, the home was transformed with an estimated $100,000 worth of renovations.

“(Victoria) couldn’t believe that she had a house that she was really proud of, not just to live in, proud of. And it was safe,” Ireland said.

The post says Home Depot and Habitat for Humanity were key partners, but the person who coordinated about a dozen contractors was realtor Alex Serrano.

“People came out of the woodwork and Alex was a major player,” Ireland said. “We put this house back together. These people that we were helping would have lost that home.”

Of more than 6,000 international VFW posts, 2894 in Chesapeake has now won the Hall award for the second time in four years.

“This really knocks it home, what it means to put your heart and soul into a project and actually help veterans, which is what the VFW is all about,” said Jose Vasquez, former post commander.

“We do it every day, and we don’t think about it as an award or something, we just do it daily. And we’re fortunate to live in a city like Chesapeake that supports us,” Ireland said.

And now it’s the post itself that needs help from the community. They’re renovating their headquarters at 3329 South Battlefield Blvd., an old Chesapeake fire station. For more information on how to help or make a donation, contact Jim Ireland at ji315@aol.com.