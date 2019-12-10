Chesapeake to vote on ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’ resolution at Tuesday night meeting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake City Council is expected to a vote on a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’ resolution during their meeting Tuesday night.

Chesapeake council member Robert Ike proposed the resolution, which is included on the regular meeting agenda.

Doors for the 6:30 p.m. meeting will open at 6 p.m., following a 4:45 p.m. work session.

Larger-than-normal crowds are expected, and Chesapeake says it’s making accommodations to be able to include as many people as possible. Seating will be first-come, first-serve, and speakers must register before 6:30 p.m. Despite no gun law-related items on its agenda last week, Virginia Beach had hundreds of people show up to City Hall to voice their opinion on the issue.

“Chesapeake Fire Marshals will monitor attendance and will restrict access to the Chambers, once the permitted capacity has been reached,” the city said.

Additional video and audio coverage of the meeting will be in the lobby of City Hall, with limited seating available. Fire marshals will also monitor this area. If crowd numbers warrant it, fire marshals may restrict access to the building. The meeting will also be shown live at www.CityOfChesapeake.net/TV or on Chesapeake Television on Cox 48/Verizon 43.

The movement has spread in Virginia since the Nov. 5 election, when Democrats gained majority control of both the State Senate and House of Delegates. Democratic Governor Ralph Northam has said his party’s leaders will push for gun control measures and more than a dozen bills concerning firearms have already been pre-filed.