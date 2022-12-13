CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A big decision could be made Tuesday inside Chesapeake’s city council chambers.

City council is set to vote and finalize the purchase of 1,420 acres of farmland. The land is slated for industrial use and the city would have to cough up more than $14 million.

The area would become the Coastal Virginia Commerce Park. The land is a small portion of a much larger plot of farmland owned by Virginia Beach’s Frank T. Williams. It sits with Route 17 directly to its West, the North Carolina state line directly to its south, Cavalier Wildlife Management Area to the East and Ballahack Road is North.

The purchase would allow for the city to bring infrastructure like sewer and water lines to the site.

Mayor Rick West said big manufacturing companies have shown interest in setting up shop on the land, which could increase revenue within the surrounding area.

However, there is pushback from some Chesapeake residents. Several have come to meetings saying it will dramatically change the way of life in Southern Chesapeake.

Council is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. If approved, then the Economic Development Administration (EDA) will purchase the land.