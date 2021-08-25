Chesapeake to host Symphony Under the Stars on September 5

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, the City of Chesapeake announced that the ‘Symphony Under the Stars’ concert will take place on September 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Chesapeake City Park.

The free event will feature live music from the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, as well as a variety of food trucks.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets but are warned that pop-up tents are not permitted.

The event schedule is as follows:

Event Parking and Concessions Open – 6 p.m.

Virginia Symphony Orchestra Concert – 7:30 p.m.

There will be free on-site parking.