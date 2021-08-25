Chesapeake to host Symphony Under the Stars on September 5

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, the City of Chesapeake announced that the ‘Symphony Under the Stars’ concert will take place on September 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Chesapeake City Park.
The free event will feature live music from the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, as well as a variety of food trucks.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets but are warned that pop-up tents are not permitted.
The event schedule is as follows:
- Event Parking and Concessions Open – 6 p.m.
- Virginia Symphony Orchestra Concert – 7:30 p.m.
There will be free on-site parking.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.