CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Chesapeake, along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Norfolk District, are hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the Deep Creek Bridge replacement project on May 25.

The groundbreaking will take place starting at 9:30 a.m. at 100 George Washington Highway and will celebrate the beginning of the project. The event is open to the public and those who would like to attend are asked to park at Hugo Owens Middle School and take a courtesy shuttle to the ceremony.

This $59.9 million, multi-year project will replace the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway Deep Creek Bridge, which is known as one of the oldest bridges in the city.

The Deep Creek Bridge was originally built in 1934 for $64,000 and is a two-lane bridge that crosses the Dismal Swamp Canal and Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway at U.S. Route 17.

The old bridge will now be replaced with a five-lane, dual-leaf drawbridge that will be about 144 feet long and 60 feet wide.

The project is expected to be completed in June 2026. To learn more about the project, click here.