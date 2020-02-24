Chesapeake teen diagnosed with leukemia twice in two years

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Damon Jones Jr. has been taking it easy at home lately. He recently found out he has leukemia — again.

Damon’s cancer journey started back in 2018.

“He did almost six months of chemo, intensive chemo, and it was in four stages and he actually made it into remission and he did fabulous,” said his father Damon Jones Sr.

He said his son was doing well for about a year. Then, they started noticing he was having night sweats, so they brought him back to the doctors, where he was diagnosed with leukemia once again.

Damon Jr. needed a bone marrow transplant. There was no perfect match, so now Damon Jr. will soon go to Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in North Carolina to try another form of treatment.

“They’re going to do this cord blood transfusion and hopefully that works,” his father said.

Damon Sr. says his son will need a caregiver 24/7 for a minimum of a 100 days while he is there. That means his wife will be giving up her teaching position to care for their son. Damon Sr. says he will be the only income and have to stay in Chesapeake while his daughter finishes high school.

“Losing her income and me having to go back and forth there every weekend, it’s a lot of financial burdens,” he said.

He says he knows it will be a lot to handle, but worth it for the health of his son.

If you would like to help the family, visit the family’s Facebook fundraiser.

https://www.facebook.com/donate/2578102795572572/1478650625634519/

