Chesapeake teen creates makeshift prom for himself and grandmother

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Class of 2020 is missing out on a lot of milestones every student looks forward to, including prom.

But one Chesapeake student brought prom to his living room — and invited someone very special to be his date.

Prom was supposed to be this upcoming weekend for Indian River High seniors. But, of course, it’s canceled.

These students didn’t spend four years learning how to create and innovate for nothing. Howie Stacy put his mind and heart to the test to give himself a memorable prom.

There was no ballroom, and no fancy DJ, but it was just as much Stacy’s 2020 senior prom. He was not the only “senior” in attendance.

“We were like ‘No, we have to have a whole prom’ and it made sense because I never been to a prom, and my grandma never went to her prom either, so we just wanted to have a moment,” he said.

That’s right: He invited his grandmother to be his date to prom.

“I never thought that he would even think about me. I know that I didn’t go to the prom. I was always hurt because I was deprived of something. We all want to go to the prom, and for him to come out and say something because he is my grandson, I was like ‘Are you serious?'” his grandmother Diana Bryant said.

Howie said he was very excited to wear his outfit because he had been planning this moment for months.

“We ordered it like the day before we were out [of school] for quarantine. At first, we were just out Monday, then we were out for the next two weeks, and then they were like ‘nope you’re not coming back at all,'” he said.

It’s definitely not what he planned, but at this prom he had home-cooked meals family and a date he’ll always treasure.

“Everyone thought this year was going to be really exciting. And it has been, but not in the way that we thought it would be,” said Howie.

“He gave me something that I didn’t have how many years ago, so I thank him for that,” said Bryant.

Howie knows his fellow classmates are hurting, but he hopes this can inspire them to remember what they were taught that first day of freshman year…

“’Braves’ is who were are. Rise is what we do,” he said of the school’s mascot.

Just like prom, it’s likely Howie won’t cross a stage for graduation, but you better believe he has a quarantine graduation celebration in the works, too.

Latest Posts: