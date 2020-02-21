Chesapeake teacher receives a surprise $5,000 check and award

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A big surprise came for a preschool teacher at Greenbrier KinderCare on Wednesday.

Teacher Amy Boyd was honored with the KinderCare Education’s Legacy Award and given a $5,000 check.

KinderCare Education says Legacy Award Winners are skillful teachers who have the ability to connect and communicate with children and families. These educators are “real superheroes, role models, and mentors within the communities in which they teach.”

Boyd is the 81st teacher to earn this award from KinderCare Education.

Photo courtesy of KinderCare Education.

Boyd received the award in front of her students, families, colleagues and Chesapeake Mayor Chesapeake Rick West.