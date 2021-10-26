Chesapeake student charged with malicious wounding after assault of teacher’s assistant

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An Oscar Smith High student who attacked a teacher’s assistant earlier this month faces a felony charge of malicious wounding.

The assault happened in a classroom on Oct. 12, and was recorded and circulated on social media. WAVY obtained the video and blurred the faces of those in the classroom.

Police have not identified the student, but confirmed the malicious wounding charge to WAVY’s Aesia Toliver on Tuesday.

Malicious wounding is a felony charge that can come with a 5-20 year sentence. Under Virginia laws, prosecutors must prove the defendant maliciously attacked the victim with intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill.

There’s still no word on the extent of the teacher’s injuries. The school wouldn’t comment further, saying it was a “personnel matter.”