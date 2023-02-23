CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A student is accused of making a false school shooting 911 call Thursday in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police received a 911 call around 12:25 p.m. from someone saying there was a shooting at Southeastern Cooperative Education Progam Public School Consortium (Chesapeake SECEP Center) and that they could hear gunshots.

Officers responded to the school and immediately entered the building. Police say units were able to determine there was no active threat and were able to make contact with the student in the building who made the false call.

Criminal charges against the student who made the call are pending, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.