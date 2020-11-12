Chesapeake street closed as crews repair sewer main break

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Hemple Street in Chesapeake is currently closed at Atlantic Avenue due to a sewer main break.

A tweet from the city just before 1 p.m. said crews were responding to make emergency repairs.

There is no estimated time when the road will reopen.

The main break happened as the Hampton Roads region was experienced flooding from heavy rain falling across the area Thursday.

