Chesapeake, state police respond to crash on I-464 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Part of Interstate 464 in Chesapeake is closed as police work an incident near the 0.1 mile-marker.

The north right lane and exit ramp were closed, traffic officials said around 5 p.m.

The incident was cleared by 5:30 p.m.

Chesapeake dispatchers could not give many details about the incident, but said they received a call about it at 3:20 p.m. Monday.

Virginia State Police dispatchers say they assisted with a crash that does not have injuries. State police dispatchers said they picked up the call at 3:37 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.