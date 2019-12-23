Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6:30pm

Chesapeake, state police respond to crash on I-464 in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Part of Interstate 464 in Chesapeake is closed as police work an incident near the 0.1 mile-marker.

The north right lane and exit ramp were closed, traffic officials said around 5 p.m.

The incident was cleared by 5:30 p.m.

Chesapeake dispatchers could not give many details about the incident, but said they received a call about it at 3:20 p.m. Monday.

Virginia State Police dispatchers say they assisted with a crash that does not have injuries. State police dispatchers said they picked up the call at 3:37 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10