PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The 10th (and supposed second-to-last) installment of the Fast & Furious franchise revved its engine at the box office over the weekend, making about $319 million worldwide.

It features an “Avengers”-esque cast of Hollywood stars, including “Aquaman” Jason Momoa, Helen Mirren, Cardi B and even Pete Davidson (and of course the “family” man himself in Vin Diesel).

But fans might not realize there’s a Hampton Roads connection tucked inside “Fast X.”

Hampton Roads musician Khi Infinite is featured on a song that’s played during the movie, called “Countin’ On You.” It comes up right before a version of the Paul Walker tribute “See You Again” is played, with the hook: “I’m countin’ on you, don’t let me down.”

While Khi’s part isn’t included in the movie itself, the song with Lil Tjay and Fridayy is featured on the official “Fast X” soundtrack, with includes big names like Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Kane Brown and 24kGoldn.

“Honestly it’s a blessing, for this to be my first big movie placement, and then for it to be on a soundtrack with all of those names, I’m just grateful. It’s just kind of like, I don’t know, like surreal,” he said in an interview with WAVY.

Khi Infinite (Photo courtesy of Robert Calhoun)

The 22-year-old says he got the opportunity through his label, the Artist Partner Group (APG), which represents Charlie Puth, Ava Max and many other artists. They were tasked with putting together the soundtrack.

“They gave me a shot … I’m signed to APG … but you’ve gotta think there was hundreds and hundreds of songs and demos being sent to be placed on that movie, so even though I’m signed to the label … it was no guarantee that I was going to be on there.”

So far the feedback’s been really positive, with rapper NLE Choppa giving it a 10/10.

“I don’t even know this other dude, but he slid,” he said about Khi.

Khi says it took about three to four days to write, record and perfect his portion of the song — all with help from his little brother.

“Trying new lyrics, sending the song back and forth between the label … the whole process was very tiring but it was also fun because it was like this is the opportunity to be on one of the biggest soundtracks in the world, so why not give it everything?”

Khi ironically hasn’t seen the movie yet, but plans to soon. Though he did throw a party to mark the film’s premier on Friday.

Khi Infinite (Photo courtesy of Robert Calhoun)

The soundtrack spot comes just a month after he released his latest single “LIGHTS PLEASE,” featuring Hampton Roads rap titan Pusha T.

Khi says it all started out as unlikely joke, as he and his team looked for someone to feature on the song.

“Somebody brought up the idea of Pusha T. I was like ‘you know what? I’ll DM him right now.’ and I DMed him … [he] left me on read for a little bit, and then he finally put his number … he’s very easy going, very busy man. When I talk to him I speak with intention and have an aim.”

Though Khi’s no stranger to the larger music industry. His father, Dominick “Nottz” Lamb, is a legendary music producer from Norfolk who’s produced for Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg and more.

But Khi says he really didn’t get started in music until track and field injuries (he specialized in jumping events) started to take their toll.

“I got started in music when I decided I didn’t want to do track anymore. I’ve been around music pretty much all my life, but it wasn’t something I thought would turn into this … my little brother, my sister, my mom, like everyone in my family does something creative or they have touched music, so I wanted to try it and now I’m doing it.”

And it’s all about “feel good music,” for Khi, as he blends a triple jump hybrid of R&B, hip-hop and pop.

“Riding music that you just put on when you go to the grocery store, clean the house with, I have something for everybody.”

His next moves include a tour during the month of August and a new single coming after the “Fast X” song has some time to “marinate with the people.”

“Just trying to stay in the community, stay pushing the music and positive message … I just wanna say it’s possible, anybody watching this, I’m just like you … I’m regular, it just takes some faith, some love, some dedication and you can be anything you want to be.”

You can check out all of Khi’s music on Spotify, YouTube and SoundCloud.