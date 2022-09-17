DULLES, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office Plane Pull Team has won its 14th consecutive title at the Dulles Day Plane Pull.

This event is a part of Special Olympics Virginia and consists of 25-person teams pulling a FedEx airbus. CSO’s team was able to pull the airbus 12 feet in 5.6 seconds.











Aside from winning the competition, the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office’s Plane Pull Team was able to raise almost $18 thousand for the non-profit, more than any other law enforcement team, says the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office.

Those who would like to watch the team compete in the Dulles Plane Pull can watch the video here.