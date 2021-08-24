Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office warns residents of scammers posing as deputies

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers.

In a tweet from the sheriff’s office Tuesday afternoon, deputies say they have received reports of scammers impersonating deputies and demanding payment for a missed jury duty summons.

“The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office will never ask for payment over the phone or through smartphone applications and will never demand payment in lieu of arrest,” said the tweet.

The sheriff’s office says they will never request this type of information by phone or in person.

Tips to protect yourself:

Don’t assume the information displayed on your caller ID is accurate

Never give any personal information unless you know exactly with whom you are dealing.

When in doubt about who you are talking to on the phone, hang up and call the main number for the business that the scammer is representing.