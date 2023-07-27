CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a recent phone scam.

CSO says residents have received calls about scammers as a CSO deputy and demand money after they say they missed a court date for a pending legal matter.

The scammers have also recently been telling residents to get cash and to meet the deputy in an unmarked car at a local bail bondsman’s office. CSO says the scammers do change tactics and will sometimes ask for money in different forms such as gift cards and use the names of actual deputies.

Residents who have received calls and have paid money, call the Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6161.