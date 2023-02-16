CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Scammers are at it again, according to the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office.

Chesapeake residents have received calls from scammers pretending to be a deputy member of the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office (CSO) claiming that the citizen missed jury duty. The scammer will claim that they have a warrant for the resident’s arrest, and the resident must pay a bond immediately for this “offense.”

Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan wants to stress that these calls are simply a scam. The CSO will not ask for payment over the phone or through smartphone application. A police station will never negotiate an arrest over the phone. These two details point to the fact that the caller is not an official deputy or member of the CSO.

To avoid incidents like this, citizens should always be wary of which phone calls they answer. Official phone numbers such as that for the CSO or the General District Courthouse can easily be Googled and verified. If you cannot trace the phone number back to a source, then the caller may not be who they claim to be.

Secondly, make sure to check your mailbox daily. Jury summons will be sent as a formal letter and never as a phone call or text alert. Staying alert and aware of your usual mail flow will keep you prepared should you actually be summoned.

Finally, if you are summoned for jury duty but cannot participate on a certain date or at all, immediately go online or call the courthouse, and request a deferral or excusal. Most clerks will be willing to work with you, and you will be able to have your schedule changed without risking a real arrest.

Anyone with questions about a warrant should contact the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office at (757) 382-6159.

Click here for more information on jury duty obligations in Chesapeake.