CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of internet phishing scams.

According to Sheriff Sullivan, they have received several reports from residents who say they’ve received a text message claiming to be from the United State Postal Service (USPS).

The text says that the USPS is returning a package because the delivery address is incomplete. The message then directs the resident to click on the provided link to update the delivery instructions.

If you receive this message, do NOT click on the link. Authorities say it is a common tactic used by scammers to try and get personal information.

Never click on suspicious links in emails or text messages from someone you don’t know. Legitimate banks and businesses will not ask for personal information through an email or text message.

If you are concerned about an account, go to the company’s website directly (NOT via the suspicious link) or call the company.

For more information on the latest scams targeting seniors, email CSOpublicinformation@cityofchesapeake.net to schedule a free scams presentation at your senior event or residence.