CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is having its 33rd Annual Senior Support Services Seminar on April 12-13.

The seminar is a two-day senior expo at the Chesapeake Conference Center, 401 Albermarle Drive.

Free lunch, live music, live entertainment, door prizes, and dozens of vendors with information, services, and resources for seniors in the community will be available at the seminar.

There is also a chance for residents to meet and speak with the local elected officials.

Additional exhibits and services include the following:

Health screening from Chesapeake Regional Healthcare

Hearing test screenings

Free senior IDs

Information on programs to help seniors save money on their utility bills from Dominion Virginia Power

Information from the city department on senior club and safety

Senior Support Services Seminar (Photo Courtesy: CSO) Senior Support Services Seminar (Photo Courtesy: CSO)

The event is free for Chesapeake residents aged 55 and up but tickets are required for entry.

To get two free tickers Chesapeake seniors should bring an ID to the CSO Admin Building on March 15, between 8 a.m. and noon. Tickets are first come, first served. 1,800 tickets will be handed out, 900 guests per day.

A drive-thru will be set up at the admin parking lot so seniors can safely and conveniently pick up tickets without leaving their cars.