CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — With inflation rising and the holidays around the corner, our senior citizens need some help.

So Wednesday, the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, for the 36th year, decided to lend a helping hand and spread some holiday cheer.

They gave out 100 baskets of food to seniors around the city. This was all done through a partnership with the Walmart on Hillcrest Boulevard, which donated the non-perishable food.

“Being the store manager of the Walmart I see so much in the community,” said Walmart store manager Jamie Cobb, who has been doing this for four years. “I see so many great things. I see so many people struggling with just everyday dinner. People who come in, they just ask for help for dinner that night and I never thought that’s something people go through. So, (I’m) not from Chesapeake but I feel like I’m a part of the community.”

The help comes as a relief to many people, who like Dolores Chappell, who have fallen on hard times.

“I don’t have the finances to stay here, and I make too much to qualify for low-income housing, $100 too much,” Chappell said from the Greenbrier Senior Apartments, “and it disqualifies me from any kind of help. So, the basket is a huge help. It helps me with my groceries and then I turn around and try to share it with others.”

Greenbrier Senior Apartments was one stop on the Sheriff’s Office’s giving path.

Community manager Deanna Jones teared up thinking about how this brightened the day of so many people. It’s something she said they needed after they suffered a loss of one of their community members.

“It’s hard for a resident and (Undersheriff David Rosado) coming in and giving to them,” Jones said. “It just brightens the families’ hearts as you can see when he came in the door.”

Rosado knows first-hand how much this means to the community.

“I know it means so much to them because my mom’s a senior and she’s part of this community,” Rosado said, “and she tells me who is in need, and we come here, and we help.”

And the giving doesn’t stop here.

The senior citizens 10 On Your Side encountered said they’ll cook the food and share it with the community.