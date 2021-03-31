Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office lowers hiring age to 18 due to staff shortages caused by pandemic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is lowering their hiring age for deputy sheriffs from 21-years-old to 18-years-old.

The Sheriff’s Office say the goal for the recent move is to expand the pool of qualified applicants and help the agency recruit the next class of deputies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused staffing shortages around the country and complicated the sheriff’s office’s traditional efforts.

“We want to reach a wider audience to attract a larger number of qualified applicants,” said Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan. “If you are 18 years of age or older, passionate about public safety and serving your community, we’re looking for you.”

Chesapeake is not alone in lowering the age. The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office as well as the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office have made similar decisions.

The starting salary for a Chesapeake deputy sheriff is $44,326. The next training academy will

start in September 2021. Pre-employment physical agility tests will be held in April

and May. The list of dates on our website chesapeakesheriff.com.