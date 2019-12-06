Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office delivers 100 bags of food to seniors for Christmas

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Some local deputies are spreading holiday cheer one Christmas basket at a time.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office packed up 100 bags of food to be handed out to seniors in the community Thursday morning.

It’s a holiday tradition 32 years strong.

Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan has been a part of it for 28 of those years. He says it’s one of the events he looks forward to most throughout the year.

“We deal with so many negative things throughout the year and this is something that makes us happy, and it puts a better light on things in the community,” O’Sullivan said.

The baskets were full of things the senior citizens would need to make a nice holiday meal.

The annual 100 baskets for senior citizens with the Chesapeake Sheriffs Office is this morning! We’ll be heading out as they make the deliveries catch the story this evening on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/DLZ5ZPPrml — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) December 5, 2019

The Edinburgh West Shopping Center Walmart partners with the crew each year to make the donations possible.

“Helping out anybody in this city is amazing, and to see the smiles on their faces and the appreciation they get, to be honest it’s more of a reward for us to be able to do that,” Edinburgh Walmart Manager Shane Nielson said.

Smiles were big as O’Sullivan hand delivered the grub. The first stop for him was Audrey Smith.

Smith says this makes a big difference for her, especially because she’s in a wheelchair and can’t go out shopping like she wants to.

“I thank the sheriff’s department for blessing me with this food. It’s taking the time, because sometimes when you’re old people don’t take the time. They feel like you’ll throw it away. I thank God they take the time to give you what you need,” Smith said.