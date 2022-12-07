CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY)- The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office continued a beloved 35-year-old tradition by spending the morning distributing gift bags to seniors in need.

Deputies visited 80 seniors, delivering dried goods and Walmart gift cards to community members.

“This is just a small token. If we do enough small things that make people smile, then I think we make a difference,” Undersheriff David Rosado said. “We work with seniors all year long and we identify folks who need help. We go into senior homes, senior centers, we work with the senior programs the city. They provide us names and we’re able to help those individuals.”

Walmart Associates at the Hillcrest Parkway store packed bags with groceries and representatives from Walmart assisted with the deliveries.

One woman, Dolores Chappell, said she planned to use her gift basket to help her neighbors.

“I like to share this season with the people that don’t have anything. So everything the sheriff’s department shares with me, I make meals to give to other people around here. Because I know what it’s like not to have. I like to make sure others don’t go in that place,” Chappell said.

Rosado said that deputies have been visiting many of the seniors for years and that deputies look forward to reconnecting with community members each year.

