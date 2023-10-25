CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake’s newest deputies are sworn in and officially on duty!

Mascots Deputy Rocky and Deputy Roxie were sworn in at the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, and Chesapeake City Clerk Sandy Madison issued the oath of office, police said.

Courtesy: Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office Courtesy: Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office Courtesy: Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office

Undersheriff David Rosado and Chief Deputy Chris Pascal pinned the mascots’ badges to their uniforms for the first time.

“Deputy Rocky and Deputy Roxie will patrol community events to protect, serve and engage with the children,” the release states.