CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake Sheriff’s Deputy has resigned following a DWI arrest that occurred over Memorial Day Weekend.

According to the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, Chesapeake police officers were called for a report of a suspected DUI around 11:15 p.m. on Kentucky Trail. When officers arrived on the scene, they arrested 66-year-old Larry Wall.

Larry Wall (Photo Courtesy: Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office)

Wall faces charges of driving while intoxicated with a child and reckless care for a child. CSO says Wall was immediately suspended pending an investigation but has since resigned.

Wall worked at the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office for 14 years.