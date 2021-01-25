Chesapeake schools to move forward with fall varsity sports, cancel JV

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools plans to move forward with some fall sports — but not all.

During a meeting Monday night, the Chesapeake School Board voted 8-1 to proceed with fall high school varsity sports, but will cancel junior varsity sports for now.

Board member Christie New Craig was the lone opposing vote, saying she’d like to see the return of sports for everyone.

The board made the decision based on a recommendation by Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton. He said since almost all fall sports will be held outdoors — except volleyball — officials feel confident they can implement the recommended mitigation measures effectively.

Cotton said as the spring season approaches, they will provide an update on the status of sports for middle school students.

Conditioning for varsity sports will begin Jan. 28 and practice will start Feb. 4 for football and competition cheer.

Conditioning will start Feb. 1 and practice on Feb. 15 for cross-country, field hockey, volleyball and golf.

The Virginia High School League had previously rescheduled the 2020-2021 fall sports season to run from Feb. 15 through April 30.

At a meeting last week, the CPS School Health Advisory Board said it supports returning to sports and activities with steps in place. Instead of COVID-19 testing, the health advisory board emphasized the need for on-site screening before games, practices and competitions.

During the meeting, board members also said a net of 2,435 students have opted to move from totally virtual (option 2) to the blended schedule (option 1) for the second semester.

The division decided to start returning some students to in-person learning beginning Jan. 19.

As far as vaccinations, the school division continues to administer first doses to employees. The division was the first to begin giving the vaccine to its staff.

1,400 more doses will be administered this week. 1,400 employees received doses in the first round.

Stay with WAVY.com for more updates on this developing story.