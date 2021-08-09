Chesapeake schools stick to original plan to make masks optional

Sixth-grader Adriana Campbell, 11, jots down her name as she starts to work on her first assignment during the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Freeman Elementary School in Flint, Mich. ” Schools have begun reopening in the U.S. with most states leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require masks. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools is sticking with its original plan when it comes to masks in schools.

The Chesapeake School Board on Monday night stood by its optional mask policy for the 2021-2022 school year.

Masks will not be required but are strongly recommended.

School officials previously voted to give students and staff at Chesapeake Public Schools the option of not wearing masks on school grounds. Parents must fill out an exemption form if they want their students to be maskless.

The affirmation for the optional mask policy on Monday came the week after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said schools will need to adhere to CDC guidance on masks, which means the face coverings must be worn. He said a bipartisan bill passed by the General Assembly makes it the law. However, some lawmakers have debated the intent of that bill.

In response to Northam’s announcement last week, the senator and physician who sponsored the bill said a mask mandate for kids isn’t practical.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools is also slated to decide on its mask policy Tuesday.

One Virginia Beach School Board member told 10 On Your Side she planned to introduce a resolution that would make wearing a mask optional.

During Monday night’s meeting, the Chesapeake School Board also addressed its policies regarding transgender individuals in the division.

Chesapeake students, parents and teachers rallied outside the meeting calling for non-discrimination and equality for all students.

As of 6:30 p.m., 54 people had signed up to speak at the board meeting. Some addressed the district’s optional mask policy, while others spoke up for transgender rights and equality in schools.