CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake School Board presented a new academic calendar option for next school year, during its Jan. 8 meeting. The school board had already conducted a public survey for the 2024-2025 calendar and had planned to vote on it at the meeting, but instead the new option was presented.

Before making a final decision, the school district wants the community’s feedback on both options. They’ve launched a survey, and posted links to the two calendar options, along with the presentation from the school board meeting.

The proposals would change teacher workdays and shift graduations back a few days.

All feedback must be received by January 22, 2024.