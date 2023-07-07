CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Public Schools is hosting a “One-Stop Job Fair” in hopes of hiring more workers for their schools.

On July 12, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the hiring event will be held at Chesapeake School Administration Building.

The school system is looking for both part-time and full-time positions, with benefits such as paid training, weekends and summers off, as well as medical and retirement benefits.

Some of the positions Chesapeake Public Schools is looking to fill are bus drivers, custodians, school nurses, and many more.

Applicants should bring two references and bus driver candidates need to bring their driver’s license.

Attendees may apply in person at the job fair or apply in advance online on the Chesapeake Public Schools website.

For more information, visit the C.P.S Facebook Page.