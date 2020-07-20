Chesapeake schools holding virtual Q&As Monday ahead of deadline for pick of reopening options

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake public school leaders will answer questions on Monday as parents try to decide between two options for reopening in the fall.

The district’s final two virtual Q&A sessions on reopening are happening at noon and 6 p.m., a day before the deadline for parents to choose between the two available options

The first is called an on-campus continuum, which would adjust on-campus and online learning based on COVID-19 trends

The second option is 100 percent online.

If you haven’t made a choice for your child, you must do so by Tuesday, July 21. Parents should have received a letter and email from the district.

You can register online and submit your questions by clicking here.

