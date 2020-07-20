Chesapeake schools holding virtual Q&As Monday ahead of deadline for pick of reopening options

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake public school leaders will answer questions on Monday as parents try to decide between two options for reopening in the fall.
The district’s final two virtual Q&A sessions on reopening are happening at noon and 6 p.m., a day before the deadline for parents to choose between the two available options
The first is called an on-campus continuum, which would adjust on-campus and online learning based on COVID-19 trends
The second option is 100 percent online.
If you haven’t made a choice for your child, you must do so by Tuesday, July 21. Parents should have received a letter and email from the district.
You can register online and submit your questions by clicking here.
Latest Posts:
- Virginia July 20 COVID-19 update: 945 new cases statewide, Chesapeake matches single day high in new cases
- Newsfeed Now: Kanye West holds political rally; Jellyfish invasion
- Alex Trebek says he won’t go to ‘extraordinary measures’ if current cancer treatment fails
- Large number of jellyfish still hanging around Gulf waters, back bays
- Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally in North Charleston