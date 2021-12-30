Chesapeake schools holding special meeting Friday to review COVID-19 data

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake School Board is calling a special meeting Friday to review recent COVID-19 data.

The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room at the School Administration Building located at 312 Cedar Road.

During the meeting, school officials will receive recent COVID-19 data, discuss any necessary response, and take action if necessary to respond to recent “developments,” the school division wrote in a news release Thursday.

Chesapeake schools voted Dec. 13 to make masks optional for students in the new year starting Jan. 3. They also removed the COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements starting in the new year as well.

Masks will be optional for Chesapeake students, except while on school buses due to the federal mandate for public transportation. Chesapeake athletes have had to be fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing, but would no longer under the new rules.

During the meeting Dec. 13, School board attorney Robert Barry advised the board against making masks optional for staff due to that order, saying the district could be fined around $14,000 per violation. A state labor department workplace safety order requires staff to still wear masks.

The meeting will be open to the public and can be viewed live on Chesapeake Television (Cox 48, Verizon 43 and Cox 46, Verizon 42) and will be live-streamed at www.CityOfChesapeake.net/TV. Public comment will not be held during this meeting.