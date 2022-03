CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The transportation wing of Chesapeake Public Schools is looking to fill several open positions.

They are hosting a transportation job fair on Friday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dr. Clarence V. Cuffee Library on Border Road in Chesapeake.

Officials are looking to hire bus drivers, bus assistants, mechanics and delivery drivers.

As part of the job listings, Chesapeake Public Schools are offering flexible schedules and a $750 signing bonus for Bus Drivers.