A Chesapeake Public Schools bus was involved in a crash on April 18, 2023. (Photo provided by WAVY viewer)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake Public Schools bus was involved in a chain-reaction crash Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the crash at 8:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation determined the bus was stopped on Airline Boulevard near Ashton Street, with a car stopped behind it, when another vehicle came up from behind and crashed into the car. The collision pushed that vehicle into the back of the school bus.

Police said there were children on the bus, but none reported injuries. They confirmed two of the drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Police have not said if charges have been filed.