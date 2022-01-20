Chesapeake School Board votes to remove mask in alignment with Youngkin’s executive order

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake School Board voted 7-1 on Thursday night to remove the district’s requirements for masks.

The changes will go into effect on Monday, January 24. This is in line with Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order to make face masks optional in K-12 schools in Virginia.

Youngkin’s Executive Order Two calls the mask mandates in schools “ineffective and impractical” and orders that masks can be optional for students starting next Monday, Jan. 24.

#Breaking @cpschoolsva school board members in a 7 to 1 vote have decided to make masks optional beginning Jan. 24th @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/uwK8Qwzy3m — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) January 20, 2022

Youngkin’s signature fulfilled a “day 1 promise” he made during his campaign to end mask and vaccine mandates. However, it went further than he originally let on.

Days after the election, Youngkin told 10 On Your Side he would leave the decision on masks up to local school districts.

“Localities are going to have to make decisions the way the law works and that is going to be up to individual decisions but, again, from the governor’s office, you won’t see mandates from me,” Youngkin said in an interview.

The order as signed says a parent may elect for their children not to be subjected to any mask mandate in effect at the child’s school.

In December, the Chesapeake School Board voted 5-3 to remove the district’s requirements for masks, COVID-19 vaccinations and testing for students starting in 2022. The changes were expected to go into effect on January 3.

Officials then reversed that decision on December 30. In the 5-1 vote, the board voted to once again require masks to be in alignment with the state health commissioner’s public health order.

The special meeting called on New Year’s Eve to review recent COVID-19 data quickly became heated, with Vice-Chair Colleen Leary ordering school district administration to temporarily clear the room following outbursts from parents yelling “shame” and calling board members “child abusers.”

Out of the seven cities, the Chesapeake School Board has flirted with defying state mandates several times.