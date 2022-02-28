Chesapeake School Board votes to make masks optional for teachers, staff, visitors

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools teachers, staff members and visitors can now unmask.



Board members approved a resolution during their Monday night board meeting extending optional masking to adults. The resolution passed in an 8 to 1 vote with Dr. Patricia King voting against the policy.



The change in mask policy comes three days after the CDC released updated guidance for communities at low and medium risk for COVID-19 transmission. Chesapeake city, according to CDC data, sits at low risk for the virus with a 7.23% community positivity rate.

In late January, the board voted to remove the district’s requirement for masks in alignment with Gov. Youngkin’s new policy.

Youngkin’s Executive Order 2 calls the mask mandates in schools “ineffective and impractical” and orders that masks can be optional for students.

Chesapeake isn’t alone in dropping the mask mandate. Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and York County Schools have followed suit in updating their mask policy and making them optional inside buildings and school buses.

This is breaking news and will be updated.