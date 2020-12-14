Chesapeake School Board to meet Monday, 121 new virus cases reported in district in last 14 days

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake School Board will provide a coronavirus return to school update during its 4 p.m. meeting Monday.

It’s unclear what the board may announce, but Chesapeake schools have seen a significant number of new coronavirus cases in the past two weeks, 121 for data as of Friday, Dec. 11, although not from spread inside the schools, officials said. The district updates their COVID-19 dashboard daily at 4 p.m., and Monday’s will include cases from Saturday and Sunday.

More than 50 schools and other support buildings in the district have reported cases in the past two weeks, including 11 cases at Western Branch High and 7 cases at five other schools. Primary schools are still on a 5-day a week in-person “traditional” model, while middle schools and high schools are on a blend of in-campus and online learning.

Butts Road Intermediate actually needed help from staff at other schools recently after a high number of students and teachers were out quarantining.

Research has shown that schools, with proper coronavirus guidelines in place, haven’t been linked to major outbreaks, with transmission rates especially low for younger students. Though that doesn’t mean children can’t get the coronavirus, get sick and pass it on to others.

But the region, and the United States, weren’t experiencing the overall virus levels that they are currently. The Hampton Roads area is reporting 663 new cases per day, nearly 200 cases per day more on average than the previous surge in the region in July.

The city is currently at a 12.3% positivity rate for coronavirus tests, showing uncontrolled spread, and its case incidence rate is in the “highest risk” category, per CDC guidelines.

Sports in the district were placed on a one–week pause last Wednesday while a team reviews and reassess mitigation strategies. The Virginia High School League had said it would require athletes to wear masks during practice and competition, but announced Monday it would not, citing confusion over Gov. Northam’s coronavirus guidelines. Northam’s executive order does not apply to “individuals exercising or using exercise equipment.”

Virginia Beach Schools last week decided to switch to fully virtual instruction due to rising cases in their city.