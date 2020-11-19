Chesapeake School Board to host emergency meeting about COVID-19 data, ‘any necessary response’

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools will meet Monday for an emergency meeting about the latest COVID-19 data.

The meeting follows the return of many students to in-person learning this week within Chesapeake Public Schools.

This past Monday, Chesapeake schools elected to stay the course with their existing plan for returning to in-person learning.

All fourth and fifth-grade students who chose the in-person learning option have been scheduled this week to begin the return to full-time in-person learning. The remaining grades were also scheduled to return to some form of in-person hybrid learning this week.

The meeting this upcoming Monday will be virtual and review recent COVID-19 data and discuss any necessary response. Those are the sole issues that will be discussed.

As of Thursday, state data showed Chesapeake overall has reported 5,729 cases. Hospitalizations were at 511 people. From Wednesday to Thursday, 34 new cases were reported in Chesapeake by the state.

Amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases, some divisions are drawing back and reassessing their in-person learning plans. Virginia Beach recently went back to 100% virtual learning. Hampton and Williamsburg-James City County are learning 100% virtually following holiday breaks, while Portsmouth will stay with remote learning until February.

The meeting starts at 4 p.m. and can be watched live on Chesapeake Television (Cox 48, Verizon 43 and Cox 46, Verizon 42) or on www.CityOfChesapeake.net/TV and simulcast on WFOS-FM radio (88.7).

There will not be a public comment period for this meeting.

